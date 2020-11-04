Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Curvy Physique In Tight-Fitting Outfit In New Instagram Video

Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko posted a new video clip to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, November 3, in which she flaunted her killer physique in a curve-accentuating outfit.

The model chose a white, long-sleeved top with a cropped hem for her upper half. The top included a large cut-out with a low neckline that contoured to her busty chest. She paired it with a cream-colored skirt that rose high on her waist and flattered the curves of her ample hips and sculpted backside. The waistband also featured several belt loops while cinching in the front with a button. The skirt flowed down the rest of her lower body to her ankles, growing looser as it neared the hem.

Anastasiya completed the look with a pair of sneakers. She accessorized with a gold watch and a pair of purple sunglasses and wore her long, brunette tresses cascading down her back and over her shoulders to her waist.

The video was an advertisement for popular energy drink brand Bang Energy. Anastasiya showed off the Key Lime Pie flavor as she periodically took sips from a can throughout the clip. It was filmed in a beautiful outdoor location in front of a series of storefronts and on a set of steps. Anastasiya’ss small dog also made an appearance in several of the shots.

The clip began with Anastasiya walking away from the camera and showing off her fabulous backside. She popped a foot out behind her and tilted her head back as she paused to take a sip of the energy drink. Anastasiya ran her hands along her body and through her hair while shifting her body through a variety of sultry poses. She was then seen walking up the steps with her dog in her arms. The rest of the video showed her from all angles as she continued to enjoy her beverage.

In the caption of the post, Anastasiya wrote that she and her puppy were wearing matching colors. Although the pup wasn’t wearing clothes, the color of his fur matched the model’s skirt. She added that they both liked the lime flavor.

Anastasiya’s followers viewed the post nearly 825,000 times and left more than 660 comments within the first day of going live. Several of her fans loved the addition of her puppy while many others left glowing compliments on her stunning figure.

“You look wonderful,” one Instagram user commented, adding a kissy face and heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.