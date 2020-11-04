Courtney Stodden Gets Soaking Wet In An American Flag Bikini For Election Day

The model showed some skin as the votes were counted.

Courtney Stodden got into the election day spirit on Instagram. The model and reality star showed off plenty of skin in a post shared late on November 3 as the votes began to come in, posing in a skimpy American flag bikini.

Courtney shared two photos in the skimpy two-piece. The first showed her soaking wet, standing in front of a large tree with her hands over her toned torso.

The 26-year-old’s swimwear featured two triangles over her chest, one in a blue and white star pattern and another in red and white stripes. The bikini top plunged low and was held up by black strings around her back and neck. She also wore skimpy star bottoms with the same strings tied into large bows. She pulled them in line with her pierced navel to highlight her slim waist and lean legs.

Courtney’s skin glistened as her long, blond hair flowed down. She gave the camera a sultry look and wore bright red lipstick.

In the second photo, she stood in the same place and turned slightly to her right. The former Couple’s Therapy and Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant spread her fingers over the sides of her stomach to show her gold manicure.

Courtney didn’t reveal who she was voting for, but asked for God to take care of the country as it moves “into the future.” She added a number of hashtags, including #election and the last names of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Courtney’s post has received more than 1,300 likes and 50-plus comments. Her geotag indicated that the snaps were taken in Beverly Hills, California.

“Id vote for you over trump and probably biden too haha,” one fan wrote in the comments section with a standard and sideways crying laughing emoji.

“U literally just won the election,” another wrote.

“Courtney For President!!!” a third commented.

“Looking fabulous. Just praying for a new beginning for America,” a fourth comment read.

Courtney previously hit the headlines for her skin-baring social media activity over the summer when she fueled rumors she was dating former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green. She posted a bizarre hot tub video to her Instagram in July that showed Brian shirtless while she appeared to wear a pink swimsuit as they chatted with friends.

She later broke her silence on their alleged romance and called him a “womanizer.” She claimed that she’d blocked him after discovering he was dating other women.