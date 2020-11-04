Tahlia Skaines Puts Perky Booty On Show In Black Lingerie In New Selfie

Tahlia Skaines took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 4, to share a sizzling new update that highlighted her insanely fit physique. The new photo showed the Australian model in ultra-revealing lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

In the update, Tahlia was inside the bathroom. The room was well-lit and perfect for indoor photography. While clad in her skimpy intimates, she sat near the sink with her toned backside directed at the camera. The angle made her pert derriere the main focus of the shot.

She used her mobile device in front of the mirror and angled it in front of her face. She placed her right arm on the curved faucet as she glanced at her phone’s screen, checking out her pose as she took the snap.

Tahlia rocked a black two-piece lingerie set. From what was visible, the top boasted sheer cups with intricate lace detailing. Despite the see-through piece, most of her buxom curves were covered by her arm. The undergarment had a scalloped hem and a snug fit. The brassiere was held together by narrow straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. The signature Lounge logo was printed in white along the bra’s base.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms in a thong style. It showcased her round booty and displayed plenty of skin because of the high-cut design. Like the top, the brand’s logo was printed along the waistband. Notably, the back portion of the underwear was sheer.

For the occasion, the bombshell wore her highlighted blond hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands. She let the long strands hang over her shoulders with the ends grazing her breasts. She sported a dainty bracelet and several rings as her accessories and had her nails painted with white polish.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about what she’s “grateful” for. She also mentioned that she’s looking forward to the future.

Since going live on her account, the latest share has earned more than 3,300 likes. Additionally, more than 50 social media fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Many told her that she looked hot, while others gushed over her sheer display of skin. Other admirers opted to express their feelings with a string of emoji instead of words.

“Tahlia, you’re so beautiful! You look phenomenal in that set!” one of her fans commented.

“I am grateful for you. You made plenty of people happy with your daily uploads. Please know that you inspire a lot of men and women,” added another social media user.

“You are incredibly hot and so gorgeous!!!” gushed a third follower.