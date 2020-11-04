Abby Dowse Displays Toned Booty In Sexy Lingerie While Posing With A Cup Of Tea

Abby Dowse served up a tantalizing display of her sizzling curves Wednesday morning, taking to Instagram to share a red-hot selfie captured in her kitchen. Clad in revealing lingerie, the Aussie bombshell hopped up on a counter, flaunting her pert posterior while posing with a cup of tea.

The model looked smoking-hot in a black lace two-piece set from Fashion Nova, which the brand ambassador made sure to tag in her photo. The outfit included thong bottoms that left little to the imagination, boasting an incredible high-cut and a v-shaped waistline that dipped dangerously low both in the front and back. A dainty bow adorned the backend of Abby’s panties, further drawing the eye to her toned booty.

Likewise, her strappy bra was decorated with an elegant floral print that emphasized her busty assets, teasing her chest through the semi-sheer fabric. The item appeared to have a small, narrow cutout running vertically along the cup. A delicate scalloped trim decorated the deep-cut piece, which flashed a considerable amount of sideboob.

The snapshot was taken in profile, giving fans an eyeful of Abby’s peachy buns while also showing off her curvy thigh and impossibly tiny waist. The blond beauty arched her back, leaning her elbow on her hip as she held up the phone and peered at the screen. Her hair spilled over her back in tousled waves, framing her face and emphasizing her striking features. The messy hairstyle added to her sultry vibe, complimenting the chic lingerie.

The nearly all-white décor gave prominence to her seductive attire, making her outfit and bronzed tan pop out even more. Just like the furniture, the tea cup was also white, highlighting Abby’s preference for the color. The stunner called attention to the hot beverage with a corresponding emoji in her caption. However, followers seemed more preoccupied with admiring her figure, paying little mind to the prop.

“I’m not getting a good look at the tea,” wrote one person.

“Wowwwww this is incredible,” chimed in another Instagrammer.

“You’re amazing,” commented fellow Australian model Laura Amy, who left a hot-face emoji for emphasis.

“Did you redo your kitchen? Looks fantastic,” penned a fourth fan, adding a raising-hands emoji. “Certainly helps that you’re there making it look amazing,” continued their message.

The steamy upload proved very popular with Abby’s supporters, racking up more than 16,900 likes and 350-plus comments in the first two hours of going live.

Just last week, the 31-year-old flaunted her round derrière in a thong bodysuit from the same brand, reeling in close to 50,000 likes from her eager audience.