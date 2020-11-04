MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Flaunts Her Curves & Abs In Steamy Workout Video

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda showed off her athletic physique as she trained in a recent Instagram video. For the clip, she was shot wearing leggings and a sports bra that flaunted her rock-hard abs as she worked out her core.

The Bellator competitor has been in fight camp for her upcoming bout, and she gave fans a preview of her progress in this upload. Loureda was filmed on a mat inside a gym which she tagged as Elite Athletes Performance in Miami, Florida. She was on a green-colored floor, and there were plyo boxes and a stationary bike near her feet.

The 22-year-old had her long dark hair tied up in double buns, and she rocked a revealing sporty ensemble. Loureda wore an aqua-colored Miami Dolphins sports bra that had the team’s logo across the front along with an “I Voted” sticker on the right side. She also wore a pair of high-waist cropped black leggings that hugged onto her lower-body. The Tae Kwon Do expert completed the look with a gold bracelet and a pink smartwatch on her left wrist.

At the start of the video, Loureda was filmed lying down on a mat next to her shirtless trainer. She did several sit-ups as the trainer shouted instructions, and the camera panned around. The flyweight flipped to her side and began doing crunches. This angle gave viewers a clear shot of her beautiful face and chiseled midsection.

Loureda continued doing crunches, and her defined abs were accentuated with each repetition, as the camera zoomed-in on her toned figure. The cameraman could be heard shouting words of encouragement, and there was a large smile across the fighter’s face and she stuck her tongue out just as the clip ended.

For the caption, Loureda quoted the cameraman and added a tongue-out emoji before uploading the footage on Tuesday. Many of her 554,000 Instagram followers took notice of the post, and more than 5,400 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over six hours after it went live. The Floridian received close to 100 comments in that time, as her replies were flooded with flex emoji. Fans offered compliments along with words of encouragement in the comments section.

