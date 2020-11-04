Jade Grobler Watches The Sunrise At The Beach In A Skimpy Blue Bikini

Jade Grobler put her enviable figure on display in her latest Instagram post. The South African-born bombshell wore a skimpy bikini set that was sure to get some attention as she enjoyed some sunshine while spending time on the beach.

Jade’s update featured her sitting beachside, dressed in her tiny swimwear. The blue sky filled with clouds, as well as the shoreline, comprised her scenic background. In the first pic, the babe posed sideways, sitting on a big rock with her thighs slightly spread. She placed her left hand on the flat surface while her other hand rested on her knee. She looked at the camera and gave a big smile.

The second snap showed Jade in a similar stance. Only this time, she faced the ocean as her hair was windswept. Her thighs were closed, and her hands were in an awkward position that made the image look candid. The bright morning sun enveloped her body, making it glow.

Jade looked nothing short of gorgeous wearing a dark blue two-piece swimsuit with white accents. From what was visible in one of the shots, the top boasted fully-lined cups that appeared to be cut so small that it barely contained her ample chest. It even showed a hint of her underboob. The straps clung to her shoulders and around her back for support, but it seemed like her bust stretched out the piece.

She sported a pair of minuscule bottoms that had a pretty low-cut waistline and flashed a generous amount of her flat tummy. Some avid admirers also raved about her fit figure, expressing their admiration in the comments section. The swimwear’s high leg cuts helped accentuate her curvy hips, and the thong design showcased her perky posterior.

Jade accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and several minimalistic rings. As for her blond locks, she left it untied with its long strands hanging down her back.

In the caption, the influencer wrote something about the sun’s first appearance in the morning. She also shared that she was at the beautiful Magnetic Island in Queensland, Australia.

Many of her Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the new update. The image raked in more than 19,300 likes in less than a day. Many of them also flocked to the comments section and wrote her more than 200 messages. Most fans told her how beautiful and sexy she looked in the snaps.

“Gorgeous girl! Loving the sunnies,” a fan wrote.

“Oh, it’s magnetic, alright! You look bomb!” gushed another admirer.

“Oh, wow. Your pics make me smile,” added a third social media follower.