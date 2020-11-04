Holly Sonders Puts On A Busty Display While Posing On A Bed In Her Revealing Election Party Outfit

Holly revealed that she was also dressed up for a photo shoot.

Holly Sonders shared on Instagram update that let her fans know how she spent Election Day. According to the former Fox Sports host, she partied and posed for at least one steamy bedroom photo.

Holly acted as her own photographer by snapping a mirror selfie. The fitness model was scantily clad from the waist up. She wore a rose gold top with a wraparound neck. The garment featured shiny snakeskin print for a luxe, textured look. The piece’s small size ensured that a great deal of Holly’s sizeable bust was uncovered. This was especially true for the center and bottom of her rounded cleavage.

Thin metallic strings wound around Holly’s midriff in a crisscross pattern to draw the eye to her chiseled stomach. The top stud of her silver navel piercing was sandwich between two of the strings. The strappy detail initially had one of her followers convinced that the exercise enthusiast was even more ripped than she already was.

“Thought you had an 8 pack for a minute, is only straps,” the fan wrote in response to her post.

The lower half of Holly’s look was more casual, and it covered up a lot more of her curvy body. She wore a pair of black sweatpants with a white drawstring. The waistband was pulled down so that it was slightly angled below her bellybutton.

Holly sat on the edge of a bed with dark bedding with one leg curled up in front of her. She held her phone up in one hand, and she reached up to scrunch the top of her hair with the other. Her waist-length, espresso-colored tresses were curled and styled with a deep side part for a sultry look.

An orange Louis Vuitton shopping bag sat on the counter in front of the mirror, along with a large stuffed monkey. Holly’s caption revealed that the cute toy had a sports-themed name: Fumbles. She also wrote that she was dressed for an election party.

The former Golf Channel host’s fans exercised their right to send love her way by liking her post over 3,500 times. They also took to the comments section to let her know that she had a high approval rating in their eyes.

“You are just so beautiful,” read one message.

“I like the new photographer,” another fan wrote.

“When do you not look gorgeous,” a third admirer commented. “I know never.”

As reported by The Inquisitr, Holly was also wearing a revealing metallic look in a video that she posted to Instagram on Monday. She thrilled her fans by rocking a tiny gold bikini and throwing a football on the beach.