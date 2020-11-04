‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Summer Warns Sally

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, November 4 tease that Chelsea learns too much, so Adam makes a move which could cause her significant problems. Meanwhile, Sally tries to get herself reacquainted with old friends in Genoa City. Finally, Sharon and Rey bask in the happiness of her good cancer news and start planning their upcoming wedding.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finds herself in serious trouble, according to SheKnows Soaps. She agreed to help Victor (Eric Braeden) work on Adam (Mark Grossman) even though she is not with his son anymore. Chelsea snooped on Adam’s laptop and she saw some disturbing plans. She confronts him about what she saw, and Adam tries to play it off. However, after she leaves, Chelsea calls Chance (Donny Boaz) and Adam places a call to an unknown person.

When Chelsea hears a knock on the door at the Chancellor Mansion, she opens the door expecting Chance. Unfortunately, she opens the door to a big surprise, and it’s not a good one. A masked man overpowers Chelsea, and she’s kidnapped.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) connects with newcomer Sally (Courtney Hope). When Sally mentions she’s looking for a new start and maybe a new job, Lauren seems to have just the thing for her old friend’s great-niece.

Summer (Hunter King) also takes a shine to Sally and they end up seeing each other at Crimson Lights where Sally runs into a surprising old friend – Theo (Tyler Johnson). Theo seems thrilled to see her, and Sally relays that she met him while living with an ex-boyfriend in New York City. Theo askes Sally out to dinner, and she happily accepts, which makes Summer give her a huge warning about Theo. Sally thinks she sounds like an ex-girlfriend, which is appropriate. However, Sally seems fine with chancing it and spending some time with Theo.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) continue to make plans for their wedding day. She’s beaten cancer, and Sharon delights in the normal everyday things. She is thrilled to start planning her big day with Rey, and she gets Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and a reluctant Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) in on the details. Mariah and Rey insist that they need Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to sing at their ceremony, and Sharon agrees it wouldn’t be right without having her do the music.

Unfortunately, Faith isn’t having her best day, and she’s experiencing a lot of peer pressure, which she mostly manages to hide from her family. Mariah realizes something is up, though.