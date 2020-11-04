Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs And Legs While Wearing Denim Crop Top And Matching Booty Shorts

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo showed off her incredible figure as she updated her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest series of snaps. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 3, saw the celebrity rocking a scanty denim outfit. In the caption, she implored her supporters that they should always “think bigger” as this never cost them anything.

Qimmah wore a darkly-colored denim crop top closed in the front with laces. However, these were not tightly pulled and the fitness guru’s chest and ample cleavage were revealed as a result of this.

She teamed this with a matching pair of ragged-edged booty shorts. These sat low over her toned hips and helped to highlight not only her muscular legs but her famously chiseled abs as well. She completed the look with a pair of chunky black leather boots.

A variety of poses were supplied in Qimmah’s update. The first saw the celebrity standing front-on to the camera as she pouted at her intended audience. Her golden locks were straightened and parted in the middle. As she stood proudly, her hair hung down messily over one shoulder.

The next photo showed Qimmah kicking out one leg as she smiled broadly. In one hand, she held a black wide-brimmed hat.

The final snap saw her return to a variation on her original pose, the hat still clasped in her hand.

She posed in what appeared to be a large workspace. While a comfy sofa was directly behind her, a motorcycle also featured further back in the room.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within four hours, the set had already garnered 18,700 likes and hundreds of comments from her eager fanbase.

“You are the prettiest woman on the planet, hands down. No questions asked,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Stunning! Killer Quads!” a fan declared.

“Wow your smile just lovely beautiful,” another user stated.

“You are a work of art,” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of the clapping emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, as is often the case with Qimmah, the muscly arm emoji was also in regular use.

Qimmah often shares a variety of content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week the Instagram sensation showed off her washboard abs while wearing a teeny bikini. As to be expected, her supporters were quick to comment on her enviable figure in the revealing video clip.