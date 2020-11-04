Lyna Perez Flaunts Her Buxom Curves In A Skintight Blue Mini Dress

Buxom bombshell Lyna Perez thrilled her 5.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap that flaunted her ample assets. In the shot, she stood in a stairwell area with marble flooring and glass sides along the steps, as well as a wooden railing paired with a metallic gold railing.

Her curves were on full display in a skimpy pale blue dress that left little to the imagination. The look had a neckline that stretched across her assets, leaving a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display. Insanely thin straps extended around her neck, leaving her shoulders and arms exposed.

The garment had a skintight fit, and every inch clung to Lyna’s hourglass shape. It stretched over her chest before hugging her slim waist and then accentuating her shapely hips. The pale blue hue looked gorgeous against her skin, and she highlighted the color with her choice of accessory. She placed one hand on the golden railing nearby and with the other, held a structured blue bag with gold hardware.

The hem of the mini dress came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving a serious amount of skin on display. She added a few additional accessories to finish the look, including a pair of Chanel earrings with the brand’s signature interlocking C’s on her earlobes. She also wore a delicate necklace with a pendant that settled on her chest, an inch or so above her cleavage.

Lyna’s long locks were styled in a unique look, with a middle part and sleek high ponytail. Her silky tresses cascaded down her chest, and she left a few strands out of the ponytail, allowing them to frame her flawless features. She gazed right at the camera in the steamy snap, her lips slightly parted as she cast a smoldering glance.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 79,400 likes within just five hours, including a like from fellow model Celeste Bright. The post also received 2,420 comments within the same brief time span from her eager audience.

“One word: stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“That hair is giving me Ari vibes,” another follower chimed in, referencing pop star Ariana Grande.

“Gorgeous,” a third fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lyna thrilled her audience with a video clip in which she rocked a barely-there red bikini that left little to the imagination. The clip was a promotional tool for the beverage company Bang Energy, and she interspersed clips of her curvaceous figure with close-up snaps of the beverage can.