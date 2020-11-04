Mitch McConnell Holds Senate Seat For Seventh Term

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was just re-elected for yet another term on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. This marks the seventh senate victory of McConnell’s career, and also gives him the honor of being the state’s longest-serving senator.

McConnell defeated Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot. Though the veteran politician had been expected to win, he faced serious challenges due to the immense war chest McGrath and her Democratic allies had raised throughout the campaign.

According to NBC News, McGrath raised more than $88 million and spent over $73 million. In comparison, McConnell raised $55.5 million and spent around $44 million — just approximately 60 percent of his challenger’s expenditure.

McConnell is arguably the GOP’s most high-profile senator, and recently won praise from his party for confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett in a speedy process completed just days before the election.

However, his prominent status has also made him a target from the left, and his win was met with anger and frustration from liberal social media users.

One such reaction came from Ibram X. Kendi, the author of How To Be An Anti-Racist and considered by many to be one of the leaders of the racial justice movement.

“No,” he wrote in a tweet after hearing about the election results.

Jon Cherry / Getty Images

Meanwhile, McConnell kept his victory speech short and sweet on Tuesday night, as the nation continues to watch the polls to see who will become the next president of the United States.

“The greatest of all human powers is competition. Competition of ideas is crucial in a free society. My opponent ran a spirited race she stood up for her views and won a lot of votes. I applaud her willingness to step forward,” McConnell said, via PBS NewsHour’s YouTube channel.

“My fellow Americans, our country will get back on its feet… My fellow Kentuckians, you’ve given me the honor of a lifetime.”

You can watch his speech here.

In addition, McConnell made calls for a return to civility in the political sphere and made a plea on behalf of vaccines, confessing that he himself had been cured of polio as a child thanks to one. In addition, he reaffirmed his commitment to the pro-life movement and stated that the elite ruling classes would not decide American politics.

McConnell’s win comes as Democrats had hoped to regain control of the senate. The party needs three seats to gain control should Joe Biden be elected president, and four seats if Donald Trump is re-elected.