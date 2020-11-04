Laura Sagra Sizzles In Lacy Blue Underwear

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra delighted her 961,000 followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 3, showcased the celebrity’s toned figure while she wore a unique lace lingerie set.

In the caption, Laura requested her fans to interact with her, according to a Google translation. She then asked what everyone was afraid of, giving her own example where she revealed that she didn’t like heights.

Laura wore a unique blue bra and matching panties. The top featured delicate straps that plunged down between the lacy triangular cups. Meeting in the middle in a satin bow, the item showed off plenty of the model’s ample cleavage.

The matching lace panties featured a similar bow at the front and the bright color helped to accentuate Laura’s pale complexion. Her toned legs and flat stomach were also major focal points in the revealing snap.

Laura stood with one hand settled on her curvaceous hip and the other supported her pose as it rested on the open frame of a window. She stared directly at the camera and pouted her plump lips at her intended audience.

Her long blond locks were styled in loose waves and parted to the side. Gentle curls cascaded down over one shoulder.

In the background was a white wall that featured a quote in large scrawling writing.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within six hours, the photo had amassed 32,700 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fans.

Many of the comments were in languages other than English. The Spanish terms “hermosa” and “perfecto” were often used. According to a Google translation, these mean “beautiful” and “perfect,” respectively, in English.

“Blondie [you’re] pretty in blue,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Beautiful, just Stunning,” a fan declared.

“Love the color,” a third person stated, also adding a blue heart at the end to give further emphasis.

Many of her followers avoided the language barrier by using a variety of emoji instead. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the heart emoji. In addition, the flower and kissing ones also got a serious workout as her fans tried to put down their thoughts in imagery.

Laura often flaunts her toned physique by posting swimwear snaps to her primary social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she wore a pink bikini that plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of the Instagram sensation’s sideboob.