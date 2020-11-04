Yuliett Torres Stands On City Street And Flashes Her Panties While Wearing A Tight-Fitting Mini Dress

Instagram model and actress Yuliett Torres stunned her 7.5 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 3, showed the celebrity standing on a street in front of several parked cars. As she posed in a skintight mini dress, she flashed her underwear.

According to a Google translation, in the caption, she declared in Spanish that she didn’t suffer from madness but enjoyed every minute of it.

Yuliett wore a long-sleeved black minidress. The item of clothing hugged her form and showed off her ample assets, tiny waist, and long toned legs. Her long dark locks were straightened and parted down the middle as the celebrity smiled and looked at something that was off-screen.

The reason for her cheeky smirk became apparent as soon as onlookers took in more of the racy image. As she stood proudly, her hips thrust to the side, Yuliett used one hand to tug at her short skirt as the other rested gently on her thigh. With her spread-legged pose, her blue-and-white polka dot briefs were on display.

In the background, several parked cars could be seen as the model stood on the street in front of them. A row of buildings and a cloudy gray sky was also apparent, adding to the mood of the risqué snap.

As soon as Yuliett posted the update, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the photo had already amassed a whopping 99,700 likes and more than 1,400 comments from her legions of fans.

Many people posted their comments in languages other than English. The Spanish term “preciosa” was a word often used. According to a Google translation, this means “precious’ in English. “Hermosa” or “beautiful” was another often-used word to describe the daring shot.

“Stunning,” one follower simply wrote in the comments section.

“So perfect,” a fan stated.

“Great picture darling. Awesome looking legs,” another user stated.

“Absolutely stunning and very sexy,” a fourth person wrote, adding a row of the fire emoji in order to give further emphasis to their post.

Many of her followers also avoided the language barrier by using emoji rather than words. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the heart emoji.

Yuliett often posts titillating content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off her pert derriere while wearing a pair of patterned stockings and a thong. In the short clip, she wiggled her behind, which instantly captivated her audience.