NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap Could Join Warriors’ ‘Death Lineup’ Next Season, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

After three seasons with the Denver Nuggets, veteran power forward Paul Millsap is once again set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2020 offseason. The Nuggets may have already expressed their desire to bring Millsap back but as of now, they haven’t received any assurance from him that he’s planning to re-sign with the team in free agency. One of the teams that could try to steal Millsap from Denver this fall is the Golden State Warriors.

In a recent article, Mandela Namaste of Bleacher Report created a list of one player that every team needs to target in the 2020 offseason. For the Warriors, it’s Millsap. The veteran power forward may no longer be in his prime and have shown a massive decline with his performance, but Namaste believes that he’s still talented enough to join the Warriors’ “Death Lineup” in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“The four-time All-Star’s experience and selflessness would be eagerly welcomed in the Bay Area. Though past his prime, the 35-year-old seamlessly downgraded to “quality role player” status with the Denver Nuggets and is a consistent enough shooter to join Golden State’s Death Lineup. The best part of acquiring Millsap for the Warriors, however, would be his impact on their youth. Eric Paschall, Marquese Chriss, Jordan Poole and even Andrew Wiggins—not to mention whoever is acquired with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft—have the skill sets to become winning contributors in the future.”

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Millsap would undeniably be a great addition to the Warriors. He would give them a veteran big man and a four-time All-Star with plenty of playoff experience. With his ability to stretch the floor, he would be a perfect fit for Coach Steve Kerr’s small-ball strategy. Also, as a player who’s capable of making a huge impact on the court even without the ball in his hands, Millsap wouldn’t have a hard time making himself fit alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green in Golden State.

The Warriors won’t be in a position to give Millsap a huge payday in the 2020 free agency. With Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, and Green currently consuming a huge chunk of their salary cap space, they could only offer him the mid-level exception. Money-wise, Golden State is indeed not a good landing spot for the veteran power forward.

However, if he’s aiming to win his first championship ring next year, signing with the Warriors should be a no-brainer for Millsap. Compared to the Nuggets, the Warriors have a more realistic chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season.