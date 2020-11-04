Chloe Saxon Snaps A Sexy Selfie In A Barely-There Black Leather Dress

In her latest Instagram share, brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 844,000 followers with a sizzling selfie that showed off her buxom figure to perfection.

The photo was captured indoors, and Chloe appeared to be in a bedroom, and there was a bed topped with a luxurious-looking blanket visible to her left. A sleek white radiator hung on the wall to her right, and there was also a window with the shade pulled down. She held her phone, protected by a simple black case, in one hand, and rested her other hand on her shapely rear as she snapped the picture.

Chloe rocked a black leather dress that was so tight it almost looked painted on. The garment had a scandalously low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and thick straps that extended over her shoulders. Her slender arms were on display in the look, and the material clung to her hourglass shape, nipping in at her slim waist before stretching back out over her hips and gravity-defying rear.

Her ample assets strained against the fabric, and she went braless underneath the sexy look. The hem barely extended down her thighs, leaving plenty of her toned legs exposed, and the short hemline also allowed Chloe to flaunt one of her tattoos.

She kept the ensemble simple, adding a delicate necklace to accessorize.

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her back and arm in soft waves, reaching all the way to her waist. She had her fingernails painted a vampy burgundy hue, and her lips were parted as she gazed at the cell phone screen while she took the photo. She paired the steamy snap with a caption directing her audience to check out her OnlyFans page.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot share, and the post received over 13,000 likes within six hours, as well as 196 comments from her eager fans.

“The baddest I’ve ever seen!” one fan wrote, captivated by Chloe’s beauty.

“Stunning,” another chimed in, including a praise hands emoji in the comment.

“Perfection,” a third fan remarked.

“You’re seriously something else,” another follower added, loving the sizzling ensemble paired with Chloe’s voluptuous figure.

The post wasn’t Chloe’s first little black dress look shared to Instagram recently. As The Inquisitr reported, just a few days ago, she shared a steamy double update captured in London. She perched on a tufted couch with green velvet pillows arranged around her, and wore a mini dress with embellished strap details. The outfit showcased her figure to perfection, and her fans were racing to hit the like button.