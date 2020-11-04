Camila Bernal Jiggles Her Voluptuous Buns While Wearing Nude-Colored Briefs

Instagram model Camila Bernal delighted her 1.4 million followers with her latest booty clip. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 3, saw the celebrity shaking her behind as she mouthed the lyrics to a popular Megan Thee Stallion song. In the caption, she insisted that she had no option but to show off her famous buns for the latest TikTok trend.

Camila wore a white crop top that plunged down low in the front and showed off some of her ample cleavage. She matched this with a pair of high-waisted briefs in a nude shade. Over her long dark locks, she wore a light-colored baseball cap. She completed her look with a pair of white runners and tan socks on her feet.

When the clip started, Camila adjusted her panties before mouthing the words to “Girls in the Hood” by Megan Thee Stallion. After dusting her hands off, she turned around and revealed her curvaceous booty. The song continued and Camila jiggled her buns as she jumped up and down, much to the delight of her intended audience.

The Instagram sensation appeared to be performing in her TikTok routine the dining area of her house. To one side, a tall gray table and a matching stool could be seen. On top of that were a gorgeous bunch of red roses and a lit candle inside a glass holder. Two prints on the wall showed the king and queen of hearts portrayed in gold paint against a black background.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within a single hour, the video had already racked up an impressive 13,100 likes and plenty of comments from her eager supporters.

“Hypnotic,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“FLAWLESS,” a fan declared, using all-caps.

“Beautiful Queen,” another user stated.

“Oh damn,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers opted for emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the clip. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, considering the content, the peach emoji also got a steady workout as well.

Camila often flaunts her curvaceous figure when posting to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she sizzled while wearing a strappy black monokini. In that series of shots, the Instagram celebrity showed off a little underboob while posing in the revealing outfit. As to be expected, her fans instantly dived into the comments section to voice their opinion.