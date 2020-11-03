Canadian Model Ashley Resch Flaunts Killer Body In String Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Ashley Resch stunned many of her 934,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 3, with her most recent post. The Canadian bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a smoldering snapshot of herself rocking a skimpy string bikini that put her curvaceous body front and center.

Resch sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit boasting a leopard print in brown with a pink effect. The top featured itty-bitty triangles that put a bit of underboob on show, in addition to her cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms, which ruched along the upper band. She wore the thin strings high on her body, baring her full hips.

Her blond hair was swept to the right, creating a powerful wave of softs curls that fell onto her shoulders. Resch turned her head slightly to the left as she shot a fierce gaze at the camera.

Resch sat back against her heels, spreading her knees wide to the sides. She was on the floor in front of a large mirror, which reflected what looked to be a patio in the background. According to the geotag, the shot was taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, Resch teased that she loves how she “put it together,” adding a tiger emoji. She also credited the photographer simply known as Mallory for the photo shoot via a tag.

The post has garnered more than 5,800 likes and upwards of 100 comments in under an hour of being up. Her fans didn’t skimp on compliments when they took to the comments section to praise Resch’s figure, bikini and sex appeal.

“Oh my God! Baby this pic is amazing,” one of her followers raved.

“Fire AF chic is going to the top!” replied another one of her fans.

“Loving the way this all comes together,” a third admirer added.

“The word perfection falls short for you, you really are a dream for me and I only ask for a hello to know what it is to listen to you and thus dream one more day with you,” a fourth user chimed in.

Resch has been teasing her fans non-stop this week. On Monday, she shared another racy photo that showed her indoors as she struck a relaxed pose while wearing a casual outfit, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She leaned against the wall while glancing seductively at the onlooker. She had on a rather revealing cropped top with a hemline that sat on her chest, flaunting plenty of underboob. She paired it with navy blue sweatpants.