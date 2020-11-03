Yovanna Ventura Slays in Skintight Tie-Dyed Mini Dress And Thigh-High Boots

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura impressed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 3, saw the celebrity rocking a skintight mini dress that showcased her enviable figure. While all dressed up, in the caption, she declared that she was spending the night in.

Yovanna wore a tight-fitting mini dress that featured a tie-dyed pattern in shades of yellow and green. The outfit had long sleeves that were only partially attached, creating a keyhole pattern at each shoulder.

In the first photo, she posed with one arm raised above her head. Resting her hand on her dark locks, she leaned against the glass door of what appeared to be her shower. Yovanna thrust out her hips to the side and crossed one leg over the other, which helped to show off her toned thighs above her boots.

Her dark hair was straightened and parted in the middle for both shots. However, in the second one, she used both of her hands to pull her locks away from her face, creating a messier look to the first sleek one.

In this snap, she also used her body, rather than her elbow to support her weight as she leaned against the same glass panel. With the snap being taken further away from the model, more of her thigh-high black leather boots could also be seen.

In the caption, Yovanna tagged the fashion label PrettyLittleThing, giving her supporters an indication of where they can go should they want to replicate the stunning look.

Yovanna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. In less than a day, the set had gathered close to 65,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her avid supporters.

“Straight from heaven,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“YOU ARE THE GODDESS OF GORGEOUS,” a fan declared using all-caps.

“Damn Gorgeous babe,” another user stated.

“Absolutely beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using a string of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to show their excitement for Yovanna’s latest update. As is usual with her posts, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji.

Yovanna often shares fashion snaps with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she stunned her fans while wearing a white feathered toga-style dress that drew attention to her long legs. In that set, she posed in a variety of ways inside a luxurious mansion, instantly impressing her legions of fans.