Instagram Model Julia Muniz Poses Topless On A Beach For Latest Steamy Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz scintillated fans with a steamy two-photo set for her latest upload. In the pics, she was photographed topless as she wore only a skirt wrap while striking provocative poses on a beach.

The Brazilian bombshell is a well-known surfer and self-described “water woman,” and she used these photos to help promote her upcoming line of swimwear. Muniz was filmed with nothing else in frame besides her and light-colored sand, and she tagged the location as the scenic Cabarita Beach in Australia.

Muniz left her long black hair down and semi-messy as the sun beat down on her. The 22-year-old had nothing on but a tight white wrap that went down to her upper thighs and hugged onto her hips. She strategically placed her hands to cover the top half of her body, and her skin was covered in sand.

In the first slide, the social media influencer was captured from the side as she sat down. Her legs were curled and she leaned forward to place her weight on her right arm. Muniz wrapped her left arm around her chest and turned her head to shoot a smoldering look at the camera. The sunlight lit up her skin a and shadow was cast beside her as viewers were treated to a hint of her sideboob and a glimpse of her athletic physique.

Muniz was photographed from behind for the second snap. She kept her legs apart and leaned forward to place her arms in front of her body while tilting her head back. Muniz twisted her hair and it cascaded down her back. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her hourglass figure as her dark skin stood out against the light backdrop.

For the caption, the model tagged Luke Feeney, the shoot’s photographer, and mentioned how much she appreciates that he uses actual film. She also tagged her swimwear company Maoi Swim and added several emoji including sparkle and butterfly before uploading the pictures on Tuesday.

Many of Muniz’s 758,000 Instagram followers flocked to the spicy set, and more than 12,000 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over 13 hours. The Brazilian had close to 70 comments in that time. Model Mariana Goldfarb responded with a row of heart emoji. Fans left compliments for Muniz in both English and Portuguese.

“Woah lil mermaid,” her husband Jack Robinson wrote.

“Speechless,” one fan commented alongside a heart-eye emoji.

“You are a very very wondrous and marvelous girl,” an admirer replied.

“Oh hi queen!!” one follower wrote.

