Carrie Ann Inaba Blasts ‘Bullies’ Who Don’t Like Her Judging Style On ‘DWTS’: ‘I’m Not About To Change’

The veteran "Dancing With the Stars' judge calls out viewers who don't like her critiques.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she will not give in to online bullies who don’t like her judging style.

The veteran choreographer spoke out after online commenters accused her of playing favorites and harshly critiquing other contestants on the current season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

On Tuesday’s live episode of The Talk, Carrie Ann opened up about the online trolls who regularly give her backlash on social media feed.

“I still get bullied,” she said, per Us Weekly.

“Right about this time is when people start to bully me because of the way I judge people…I want to tell people who bully: It doesn’t make me change the way I judge. I’m not about to change because you try to bully me. It only makes me stand stronger in my convictions and what I believe in. Just so you all know, for all of you trying to bully me about it, I judge the way I judge from my background. That is my job to do it and I will always do it based on my own conscience, not because you’re trying to tell me what to do.”

Eric McCandless / Getty Images

After Monday night’s show, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintez said they were confused by Carrie Ann’s critique of their jive and seemingly unfair “lift” penalty. Artem, who dated Carrie Ann for several years more than a decade ago, even said her harsh comments are starting to feel “personal,” and added that he doesn’t think that he and his partner will ever be able to make Carrie Ann happy no matter what they do.

In the comments section to Carrie Ann’s most recent Instagram post, which can be seen here, viewers accused her of being too hard on Kaitlyn and Artem. One viewer said it was “uncomfortable” to watch her commentary about their dances and suggested that Carrie Ann should be the one voted off the show.

Another accused the veteran DWTS judge of personal attacks on the duo and insinuated it was out of spite over her past relationship with Artem.

“Judges that have dated the dancers (You + Artem) shouldn’t be able to judge…” one viewer wrote.

Amid the backlash that she docked Kaitlyn and Artem a point for incorporating lift into their jive, Carrie Ann took to her Instagram story to remind her haters of the definition of a lift. The ABC star shared a pic of a paper with the rules clearly spelled out on it and noted that has been on her desk since she started on Season 1 of Dancing with the Stars in 2005.