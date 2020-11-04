Kinsey Wolanski Stuns In Plunging Crop Top & Skintight Distressed Jeans While Posing With A Horse

On Tuesday, November 3, American model and internet personality Kinsey Wolanski shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 3.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 24-year-old posing in a stable with a horse. She stunned in a plunging light gray crop top and a pair of skintight distressed jeans. The ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and flat stomach. She finished off the casual look with cowboy boots, a delicate choker necklace, and rings worn on both of her middle fingers.

For the photos, the blond bombshell pulled back some of her hair with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Kinsey stood next to the horse while holding its lead, as she gazed directly at the camera lens. The following picture consisted of a close-up shot. Kinsey touched the horse’s face with a small smile playing on her lips. The final shot showed her facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She continued to hold onto the lead and looked over her shoulder.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be stating that the location of the photo shoot brought her joy. She also tagged professional photographer Jared Andrew Hughes in the body of the post, suggesting that he had taken the pictures.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 180,000 likes. Quite a few of Kinsey’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are a star,” wrote one fan, adding a string of star and kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

“Nice dear… Looking very beautiful and dashing,” added a different devotee.

“Geez babe! So gorgeous,” remarked another admirer, followed by a fire emoji.

“Such a beautiful girl you are,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Kinsey engaged with her followers by responding to a few of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy swimsuit. That post has been liked over 340,000 times since it was shared.