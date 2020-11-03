Casi Davis Flaunts Killer Curves In Barely-There Bikini

Instagram model Casi Davis wowed her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 3, saw the celebrity wearing a skimpy string bikini as she flaunted her enviable curves.

Casi wore a brown bathing suit as she posed for the selfie. The cups were threaded on to the base strap and created a ruched effect at the bottom. The tops were knotted, creating the classic triangular cup shape. They then did up in a halterneck fashion. The briefs were styled in a similar manner, with the knots occurring at the front of each curvaceous hip and extending into a twisted pattern.

The photo was a close-up of Casi’s swimwear so not a lot of her pretty face was seen. However, her blond locks hung down over one shoulder in gentle waves.

The image also helped to highlight the celebrity’s flat stomach and voluptuous hips as she knelt for the shot. A small belly button piercing could also be seen as she held up one arm to take the alluring snapshot. In the other hand, she held a ready-made meal that she liked to dine on.

It appeared that Casi was seated on a gray cushion on top of a paved area. In the background, wire mesh could also be seen with the hint of a city landscape down below.

Casi’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within two hours, the photo had already gathered close to 9,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“You always look so beautiful and super [hot],” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“More pics like this!!!” a fan declared.

“Gotta love a small waist with wide hips,” another user stated in response to Casi’s classic hourglass figure.

“Looking beautiful as always,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to forego words and use emoji instead in order to show how they felt about the celebrity’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the heart ones. However, the kissing and peach emoji also got a serious workout as fans rushed in to get their point across.

Casi often shows off her bikini body when posting to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a nude-colored swimsuit in yesterday’s post that showed off her famous buns as she crouched on all fours at the beach. In this set, the water splashed around her as she posed.