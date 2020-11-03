Patrick Mahomes’ Pregnant Fiancée Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump & Toned Arms In Workout Video

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fianceé Brittany Matthews shared her latest upper-body workout routine with her 732,000 Instagram followers in her most recent update, which featured a series of videos.

The 25-year-old — who, together with Patrick, announced they are expecting a baby girl in a few months — showcased her baby bump in the outfit she wore for the short clips. Brittany wore a cropped black tank top, allowing her to show off her midsection. She paired the top with formfitting snakeskin-print leggings. Due to their tight fit, the muscle definition in her legs was visible. She tied the ensemble together with a pair of black-and-white tennis shoes.

The fitness influencer pulled her long, sandy locks into a high ponytail as she worked out.

Brittany showed off her toned arms as she completed a series of bicep curls and tricep pulldowns in the first video. She used two different machines to perform the exercises. Her videographer captured the shot with her back facing the camera, allowing her fans to catch a glimpse of her pert derrière.

In another section of the post, the soon-to-be mom worked her shoulder muscles. She performed a set of shoulder presses and upright rows with a couple of dumbbells. She ended the clip by pulling a small rope attached to a piece of exercise equipment toward her chest as her shoulder blades pinched together.

Brittany ended the update by performing single arm rows with a dumbbell, flaunting her toned shoulders as she pulled the weight at the side of her body. She then focused on her back muscles as she completed multiple reps of cable rows.

She gave credit to Balance Athletica for her unique attire, tagging the brand in the caption. Brittany has promoted the company several times before on her Instagram stories, modeling various different garments.

Brittany’s fans thanked her for providing details on her latest workout. However, numerous people seemed to be more focused on her changing body in the comments section.

“Omg the belly,” one person noticed, adding a row of heart emoji to the comment.

“Ahhh the baby bump is so cute!! Go mama!” another fan remarked.

“OMG, that cute little tummy!!” a third follower exclaimed, adding a heart emoji.

The expecting mother has recently been showing her followers that pregnancy won’t stop her from continuing to exercise, as reported by The Inquistr. That time, she flaunted her pert backside in tight maroon leggings as she worked on her legs and booty.