Puerto Rican Stunner Yarishna Ayala Flaunts Sculpted Midriff In Booty Shorts

Yarishna Ayala flaunted her insane figure on Tuesday, November 3, when she treated her 2.2 million Instagram followers to a couple of snapshots to her feed. They featured the Puerto Rican fitness model rocking a skintight set that bared her washboard abs and shapely legs.

Both photos in the slideshow captured Ayala outside as she stood on a sidewalk. In the first, she faced the camera while flipping her hair back for a sassy vibe. She placed the other hand on her waist and propped one leg forward, engaging the chiseled muscles of her quads.

Photo No. 2 showed Ayala in the same location, but this time she turned her back toward the camera, putting her booty on display. She once again kicked one knee up while allowing her arms to rest alongside her body.

Ayala was dressed in a pair of black booty shorts. She pulled the sides high onto her waist, creating a dip in the front that showed off her tight lower stomach. The hemlines sat over her glutes, highlighting her incredible bottom.

The upper half of her outfit consisted of a bright red sports bra with a single thick strap stretching over her left shoulder. The straight-cut bodice hugged her torso, teasing a bit of her cleavage.

Ayala wore her dark hair straight under a matching red Nike cap, allowing her luscious strands to cascade against her back.

Ayala paired the pictures with a motivational message in which she argued that when you believe in yourself, everything is possible, according to a Google translation.

Within seven hours, the post has attracted more than 32,100 likes and over 480 comments. Her fans shared how they felt about the photos in the comments section, praising her beauty, physique and dedication in both English and Spanish.

“It’s true, you have to believe in yourself,” one user wrote.

“Your abs and legs are amazing and you so beautiful,” replied another fan.

“You are not just amazing you’re perfect… splendid,” a third one gushed.

“What beautiful legs and your CALVES melt my heart, and your energy as well,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

