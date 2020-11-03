Gabby Epstein Rocks A Minuscule Black Bikini While Posing On Top Of A Building: ‘Rooftop Goals’

Gabby looked stunning in the scanty swimwear.

Gabby Epstein is slaying Instagram yet again. The model shared two stunning new photos from her trip to Mexico in a new upload on Tuesday that has earned nothing but love since going live.

The Aussie hottie posed on the roof of a luxurious building in the double-pic update. It had a smooth dome on it, which Gabby leaned up against as she worked the camera while a gorgeous sunset behind her illuminated the sky with a ruby red glow.

The scene was nothing short of breathtaking and was likely part of the reason that Gabby labeled the rooftop “goals” in the caption of the post. Her audience, however, had something else to pique their attention — a look at the model’s incredible physique, which she showed off in a minuscule black bikini that perfectly suited her dangerous curves.

The blond bombshell stunned as she showcased her voluptuous chest in a tiny, triangle-style top that let it all hang out. It had minuscule cups that showed off an ample amount of sideboob and cleavage, which threatened to spill out entirely thanks to its plunging neckline. The number also had thin spaghetti straps that gave her audience a look at her toned arms and shoulders.

Gabby sported a pair of itty-bitty bottoms that were equally revealing. The number boasted a daringly high cut design that allowed her to flaunt her sculpted legs and curvy hips. It had a stringy waistband as well that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist, highlighting her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

The social media sensation styled her platinum locks in a half-up, half-down ‘do that spilled messily around her face and down her back. She also added a silver pendant necklace to give her swimwear look a hint of bling.

Fans certainly seemed delighted at the sight of Gabby’s flawless bikini body. Many flocked to the comments section of the multi-slide upload, quickly filling it with over 100 compliments for the star’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow! So beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Your shape is a dream,” praised another fan.

“Holy hotness,” a third follower quipped.

“PERFECTION,” added a fourth admirer.

The sizzling update has also racked up over 27,000 likes after less than one hour of going live.

Gabby has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of racy snaps lately. She recently turned up the heat when she showed off her insane figure in a set of mint green lingerie while cuddling with an adorable cat. That look proved popular as well, earning over 118,000 likes and 891 comments to date.