2020 Presidential Election Live Results: Where To Find Up-To-Date Vote Totals For All States

The 2020 presidential election is winding down toward its conclusion, and those looking to follow along with the live results will have a few options to find updated voting totals.

The race between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump has been contentious at times, and may expect the results to be contested as well. Both sides have reportedly amassed large teams of lawyers to prepare for potential legal challenges, and polls show that a series of key battlegrounds could be headed for very close contests.

The results will continue to come in throughout Tuesday evening and into the early morning hours on Wednesday, as states have staggered times for polls to close. A full list of when they begin counting votes can be found at The Inquisitr.

Politico is offering a full state-by-state breakdown of voting, including races for the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. It also give real-time scenarios of how each candidate could win judging by how the battlegrounds are tilted to that point.

“Using live data and predictions from our Election Forecast, we’ve run 32,768 simulations showing how the remaining 15 competitive states could vote, and how the electoral math could shake out,” the outlet noted, adding that there are 173 scenarios where the race could end in a 270-270 tie that would send it to the House of Representatives to determine the winner.

Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images

The polling and analysis site FiveThirtyEight is also displaying a mix of real-time totals and analysis about the vote. The site gained some fame for it analysis in the 2016 race, one of the few aggregators to give a significant possibility that Trump could win, with his chances hovering around 30 percent as Americans took to the polls to vote. The site accurately predicted that if polling was off in just one of the key Rust Belt states, it would likely be wrong in all of them. The Republican flipped many of these — including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — even though surveys had shown Hillary Clinton with a small lead.

As The Inquisitr noted, those following the live results from the 2020 presidential race may have a long wait before they learn who will be America’s next president. This year many have expanded vote-by-mail options for voters not wanting to wait in line to cast their ballots in person during a pandemic, and some courts have granted granted extensions to allow votes that arrive beyond November 3 to be counted.