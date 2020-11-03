Sierra Skye Pulls At Underwear Bottoms In Racy New Snap

Sierra Skye gave her 4.1 million Instagram followers something to be motivated by on Tuesday, November 3, when she shared a hot new update in which she rocked underwear, putting her enviable body front and center.

For the photo, the American model and influencer sat on an elegant kitchen island made from a white marble-like stone. Skye had one foot up on the counter while the other hung down.

Skye wore a pair of black underwear bottoms with a classic U-shaped waistband. She tugged at the sides, pulling them up all the way to her waist. She bared her curvy hips, highlighting the contrast with her slender waist. On her torso, she had on a white cropped top with thin straps, making her bronzed complexion stand out.

Skye also wore a pair of white sneaker from SVCCEED, as she indicated via the tag.

The photographer captured Skye from a three-quarter angle, framing her from the left. She wore her blond highlighted hair pulled up in a high ponytail with a strand wrapped around it, concealing the hair tie.

Skye added an extra layer of elegance to her look with a gold chain necklace with a pendant, in addition to her belly button piercing.

Skye teased her fans with a cryptic caption in which she said she “got you on [her] mind.”

The post has garnered more than 39,200 likes and over 240 comments in under an hour of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to share their reactions to the picture, using the occasion to compliment her on her body and beauty.

“Sierra please don’t do this, I’m trying to focus on the election today,” one user raved.

“This is one sexy a** pic! You know what you[‘re] doing,” another admirer chimed in.

“[H]ands down without a doubt the most gorgeous woman on the planet. Would do damn near anything to be able to get to know you,” a third user gushed.

“Sierra beautiful elegant sexy a superb tan you are sublime and lovely,” added a fourth admirer.

Skye hadn’t posted anything to her Instagram feed since mid-October. As noted by The Inquisitr, she uploaded a video that showed her in a dark two-piece set. It included an underwire bra with demi cups and medium straps. Her matching bottoms featured a deep V shape along the front, sitting high on her sides. Her outfit was from Fashion Nova, as indicated by the tag. Skye posed in front of a full-length mirror and used her phone to capture the clip.