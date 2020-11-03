Jessica Killings Slays In Scanty Lingerie While Hiding Out On Election Day

Jessica Killings opted to hide out on Election Day this year. The model flashed her insane curves while going scantily clad as she asked her 1.9 million Instagram followers how they were spending the day.

In the sexy snap, Jessica looked drop dead gorgeous as she sat on a sage green couch and held a vintage phone up to her ear. Her pale pink bra featured black lace detailing and two thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned shoulders. The garment boasted a deep neckline that offered a look at her colossal cleavage as well.

The matching panties were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped firmly around her petite waist. They also featured daring cutouts that showed off even more skin while emphasizing her muscular thighs. Her taut tummy and rock-hard abs were also in full view in the pic as the underwear set perfectly complemented her glowing bronzed skin.

She accessorized the sultry style with a silver chain around her neck. She also added a light pink robe with fur cuffed sleeves. She left the robe open to expose her curvy physique to the camera.

Jessica sat in front of a brown wall with one leg underneath of her and her hip pushed to the side. Her back was arched and she rested one elbow on top of the furniture piece. She tilted her head to the side and gave a smoldering stare into the lens with her lips parted.

Her long, dark hair was worn in a deep side part. She styled the locks in loose strands that were styled in bouncy glam curls that hung over her neck and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Jessica’s followers seemed to approve of the snap, clicking the like button more than 7,500 times within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 250 messages.

“You look amazing,” one follower wrote.

“Can I hide wherever you are?!” another asked.

“Home and have Tacos for dinner How about you Beautiful?” a third comment read.

“You are so amazing and inspiring and awesome much love and respect to you. You truly are the best person ever. You are beautiful inside and out,” a fourth user gushed.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock skimpy ensembles that flaunt her bombshell body online.

Just last week, Jessica looked smoking hot as she decided to go topless with only her long hair to cover her bare chest. She added an animal-print cowboy hat and some matching panties to complete the racy look. That post has raked in more than 35,000 likes and over 600 comments thus far.