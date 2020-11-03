Joe Biden Supporters Find ‘Creepy’ Blue Painted Dots In Front Of Their Homes

Residents in Roseville, California told local NBC affiliate KCRA3 that they noticed mysterious blue dots in front of homes with signs showing support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The outlet spoke with several residents of the city, which is outside of Sacramento, who said that they’d discovered the unusual dots in one neighborhood over the weekend.

One resident, Adam Quilici, said that he was making breakfast on Sunday when a neighbor told him to take a look at the marking in front of his house.

“It’s pretty creepy,” he said. “I feel targeted and intimidated a little bit. It just seems like it’s not OK.”

He added that it didn’t feel like a Halloween prank the way a “smashed pumpkin” would.

“This is like a message and I’m not really OK with it,” he said.

Neighbors said that they reported the dots, which were painted on the street sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, just a few days prior to the election, to the police.

Quilici said that he felt the markings were political in nature.

“The houses that were targeted have Biden-Harris signs in front of them — every single one,” he said. “There aren’t any blue dots anywhere where there are not those signs present.”

The Roseville police department confirmed that they had received numerous reports concerning the situation. Quilici said he received a call back from law enforcement regarding his report.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“They followed up with a phone call saying, ‘Yes, we believe everything you’re saying is true,'” he said. “They wanted to make sure it wasn’t a water line or a utilities thing. They said, ‘No, this is definitely not.'”

So far, it seems that no further action has been taken by the people who painted the blue dots. The political signs in the marked yards were left in place and none of the properties were damaged.

Residents who spoke to CBS13 in Sacramento said that the dots made them feel uneasy. One individual said she felt scared at first, but now she feels angry. She went on to say that she’s now even more determined to leave her signs in place.

The dots have since been removed.

The incident happened amidst concerns that Donald Trump supporters might act violently toward Biden supporters or obstruct the election process on Tuesday. Recently, a caravan of Trump supporters shut down a New Jersey parkway, and a convoy of trucks expressing support for Trump reportedly tried to force a Biden campaign bus off the road, as The Inquisitr reported.