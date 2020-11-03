Donald Trump Is Concerned About Going To Prison If He Loses The Election, Report Claims

Donald Trump is concerned that he could face investigations and the potential of going to prison if he loses the presidential election, a new report claims.

As the race for the White House comes to an end and ballots are cast and counted, The New York Times noted that Trump has privately expressed worry of what might happen if he is defeated by Joe Biden and loses the protection that the presidency affords. The Department of Justice reportedly has a policy against indicting sitting presidents, but he is reportedly afraid of the possibility that he will end up going to prison.

“Seldom far from Mr. Trump’s thoughts, however, is the possibility of defeat—and the potential consequences of being ejected from the White House,” The New York Times noted. “In unguarded moments, Mr. Trump has for weeks told advisers that he expects to face intensifying scrutiny from prosecutors if he loses. He is concerned not only about existing investigations in New York, but the potential for new federal probes as well, according to people who have spoken with him.”

Others have speculated about the legal trouble he could be facing as he leaves office. The New Yorker reported that there are more than a dozen investigations and civil suits against Trump right now, including criminal probes both from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and New York state attorney general regarding allegations of fraud from his business before he became president.

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

Trump has also been implicated in the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, which led to federal charges against his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. In statements to Congress, Cohen said that Trump had knowledge of the payments and was involved in the scheme not to have it reported as a campaign contribution.

Even if Trump does escape legal trouble after leaving office, he could face a significant financial pinch. As The Inquisitr reported, top officials at Deutsche Bank AG have been discussing plans to cut financial ties after the election should Trump lose, which could put his business empire in peril. The report added that the financial institution has close to $340 million in outstanding loans to the Trump Organization, including some major notes coming due within the next two years. While officials discussed the possibility of putting those loans up for sale, the report claimed that they may end up having to seize assets if they are unable to pay.