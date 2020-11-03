Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Serious Cleavage In Lace Bra & Panties For Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony flaunted her curvaceous figure in an alluring photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the pic, she was shot sporting a matching lace lingerie set that showcased her ample assets and sculpted abs.

The Irish stunner is known for spending a lot of her time in the gym, and in this update she showed off her serious gains while posing at home. O’Mahony was photographed in the doorway of her bedroom which had gray-colored flooring and bed linens. In the background there was a window with open drapes as sunlight shone through.

The 22-year-old had her body slightly turned to the side as she kept her right leg straight and lifted her left knee. This pose helped further accentuate her athletic physique. Her long dark hair was parted to the right as it flowed over her shoulder. She placed her left hand on a wall and lifted her right hand to comb through her hair while flashing a bright smile across her beautiful face.

O’Mahony rocked a revealing emerald green lingerie ensemble from Lounge Underwear. She had on a two-toned lace bra that had a scooping neckline and hugged tightly to her chest. The popular YouTuber wore matching high-waist panties that had a waistband, with the brand’s name written in white, which wrapped around her hips. Her tanned skin popped against the neutral-colored backdrop, and viewers were treated to an eyeful of her chiseled midsection, generous bust, along with a hint of her defined backside.

For the caption, O’Mahony mentioned how fond she was of emerald green on her skin, and how she has made time to dress up while stuck at home during lockdown. She suggested her female followers do the same, and added green heart and swirling heart emoji before uploading the image on Tuesday.

Many of the influencer’s 699,000 Instagram followers flocked to the spicy snap, and more than 21,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over two hours after it went live. O’Mahony had nearly 200 comments in that short time. Model Arianna Ajtar responded with a row of heart-eye emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Fans filled the comments section with compliments about O’Mahony’s stunning frame.

“I’ll only buy this set if I get this body too,” one fan joked.

“Outstanding killer eyes,” another wrote.

“Oh my gosh,” a follower replied while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“So gorgeous girl,” another added.

