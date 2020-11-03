Laurence Bédard Puts On Busty Display In Very Tight Dress

Laurence Bédard tantalized her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 3, when she uploaded a photo of herself clad in a very tight dress that clung to her torso, outlining her famous busty chest.

The French-Canadian bombshell was photographed indoors as she posed in front of a partially open door. Bédard was in a three-quarter stance, propping the back leg forward while kicking her hips to the right, showcasing her hourglass shape. She stretched her forearm, resting her fingers on the doorframe, and exposing the tattoos that cover her whole arm.

Bédard sported a sky blue dress that contrasted with her chestnut-colored hair and sun-kissed skin. It had a straight-cut neckline that sat low, showing off quite a lot of her ample cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders. The garment was made of a rather thin fabric that hugged her body tightly, accentuating her curves.

The skirt boasted an asymmetrical design, with a pointy detail on the left thigh. The other side was uber-short, hugging her round booty and exposing her leg.

She styled her hair down in a perfect short bob and parted it on the right. Bédard accessorized the ensemble with a delicate gold necklace and matching earrings.

Bédard revealed in the caption that her outfit was courtesy of Pretty Little Thing, a popular retailer that she promotes quite often in her Instagram posts.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to shower Bédard with compliments, raving about her beauty and outfit. Many others used the occasion to ask where she was all of last week since Bédard hadn’t posted in about 10 days.

“Omg. Where have you been?!” asked one of her fans.

“Wowwwww you in light blue!!!!!!!!! You’re always amazing. This is exceptional,” replied another user.

“Someday I’ll be able to meet you, and I’ll just ask to take a picture with you and tell you I love you, because I love you,” a third admirer gushed.

“Beautiful little thing [two heart-eyes emoji] [red hearts] [drooling emoji] dam,” raved a fourth follower.

Bédard is well known among her fanbase for sharing racy photos to her Instagram account that highlight her tattooed body. Her previous post before today’s was an image that saw her rocking a bodysuit that did her curves nothing but favors, as The Inquisitr has reported. The one-piece featured a bright orange tie-dye print against a white background. She teamed it with black combat boots for an edgy effect. Bédard sat on a stool in front of a red brick wall.