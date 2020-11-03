‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Reveals Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Dropped Restraining Order Against Him

The former couple split in May.

Colton Underwood said his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph dropped the restraining order she had against him.

The Bachelor star, 28, revealed that the exes were able to work things out outside of court.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” Colton told TMZ.

“The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Sources told the outlet that Cassie, 25, dismissed the restraining order with prejudice, which means she can not refile it. The California speech pathologist also requested to drop an accompanying police investigation after initially reporting alleged concerning behavior from The Bachelor star in the months following their breakup.

Cassie also accused the former NFL player of stalking her by showing up outside of her apartment and her parents’ Huntington Beach house in the early morning hours, as well as sending her concerning “fake” texts. Colton was ordered to stay at least 100 years away from his ex-girlfriend, her house, car, and workplace, according to Us Weekly.

Colton, meanwhile, was confused by the timing of the filing, claiming he had been in Colorado for nearly a month and hadn’t contacted his ex-girlfriend during that time.

Last month, Cassie also filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. after alleging that her brother, Landon, found a tracking device taped to the bottom of the back bumper of her car. Cassie claimed it was out there by Colton and that her ex was trying to track her activity following their split.

Colton has been extremely quiet on social media ever since the drama with Cassie began playing out. His last Instagram post, seen here, was posted inAugust and it featured a photo of him sitting alone on a boat dock. The former reality star’s caption was simply “29:11,” which refers to the Jeremiah 29:11 Bible verse: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'”

Colton disabled the comments section on his lonely post and has been absent from social media ever since. It wasn’t long after that Cassie filed the restraining order against him.

The Bachelor couple announced what they claimed was an amicable split in late May after nearly two years of dating.