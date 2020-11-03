Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alex’s Antics Cause Major Chaos

Alex Marick is back in Port Charles and General Hospital spoilers indicate that her presence will shake things up very quickly. She has impersonated her twin sister Anna Devane successfully before, but this time things seem to be progressing at a fast clip. From the sounds of things, the episode airing on Wednesday will have a lot of action related to this swap.

As viewers saw on Tuesday, Valentin quickly became suspicious of the odd behavior he saw from “Anna.” As he started to walk around her home, he heard hear her yelling. What he didn’t anticipate is that Alex approached him with a syringe before he could open the door.

The General Hospital sneak peek suggested that Alex will manage to deal with the Valentin situation successfully. According to SheKnows Soaps, something will catch Valentin off-guard. It certainly seems likely that the shocker he faces is the impending attack from Alex.

The sneak peek for Wednesday shows her meeting with someone who remains a mystery for now. She will say that she presumes that the man in front of her had been expecting her.

Will she be able to convince whoever she’s meeting that she’s really Anna? Nobody anticipated that Alex would arrive in Port Charles at this particular moment, so she certainly has an edge in pulling this off with her unsuspecting targets.

General Hospital teasers share that Finn will be waiting for Anna while with someone else, perhaps his family for their highly-anticipated group dinner. He will wonder what is taking her so long, obviously having no idea that his fiancee is stuck in her basement.

Nick Agro / ABC

Will Finn’s concern lead him to become suspicious of Alex’s presence sooner rather than later? General Hospital spoilers for this week have revealed that Finn will get into a major confrontation that apparently involves a gun with either Alex or Anna.

Anna will be desperate during Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, knowing the havoc that her sister could wreak.

In addition, Peter will continue to scramble over the phone call he received from “Helena,” and teasers indicate that he and Maxie will be popping up during the November 4 episode too. At this point, Peter has no idea about Alex being in town or the test results that reveal he’s not Anna’s son.

How long can Alex get away with pretending she’s Anna? Soap Central details that this week, Finn will reach out to Robert. This seems to signal that Finn will worry enough about Anna to reach out to someone he usually butts heads with by looking for help from Robert.

Robert will apparently get involved in this developing situation. However, General Hospital spoilers hint that he may catch up to the truth too late. Finn and Anna’s wedding is supposed to happen soon, and it’s clear that Alex’s presence could throw a serious wrench into those plans.

Will anybody be hurt as this plays out? What does this ominous arrival in Port Charles mean for Peter? General Hospital teasers signal that it’s going to be a wild ride with this group of characters over the next few weeks and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store.