Mariah Carey Flashes Famous Legs In Teeny Daisy Dukes & Crop Top On Election Day

Mariah added heels to the ensemble.

Mariah Carey shared her Election Day thoughts with her followers in a racy new snap posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday. The “We Belong Together” singer encouraged her fans to get out and vote, telling them that they needed to make sure that their voice was heard.

In the sexy shot, Mariah opted for a skimpy little t-shirt that read “Vote Or Die” on it. The red, white and blue crop top clung tightly to her ample bust and emphasized her toned arms and shoulders.

In true Mariah fashion, she sported a pair of heels. The tan shoes added length to her already long legs. The singer rocked a pair of unbuttoned Daisy Dukes as well. The denim shorts clung to her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also front and center in the shot.

Mariah’s bronzed skin glowed as she stood in front of a plain gray background with her hands on her hips. She had her head tilted and one knee bent as she pushed her hip out and wore a big smile on her face.

She accessorized the look with a pair of studded earrings and a ring on her finger. She also added bracelets on her wrist and ankle to jazz up the ultra-sexy style.

Her long, brown hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulder. The mane also blew in the wind.

Mariah’s 9.6 million followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 95,000 times within the first two hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,200 messages during that time.

“I voted this morning! And I got my sticker!” one follower declared.

“VOTING BC OUR LIVES DEPEND ON IT,” another stated.

“This picture is so iconic,” a third comment read.

“Love you queen of equality and justice,” a fourth user wrote.

Of course, the diva never seems to shy away from flashing her hourglass figure in skimpy ensembles. She’s become known for rocking tight dresses that emphasis her coveted curves in her online pics.

Earlier this year, Mariah thrilled her followers when she posed in an array of revealing outfits while reminiscing about her Las Vegas residency, which was titled The Butterfly Returns. Her fans went wild for that post as well. To date, the upload has pulled in more than 208,000 likes and over 2,100 comments.