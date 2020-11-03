Stassie Karanikolaou Squats While Wearing Plunging Sports Bra & Skintight Bike Shorts In Throwback Photo

On Monday, November 2, social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 9.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 23-year-old posing on what appears to be a hiking trail with shrubbery in the background. She squatted with her legs spread and placed both of her hands on her thighs. She tilted her head and looked directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

Stassie flaunted her fantastic figure in a skintight workout set that featured a plunging black sports bra and a pair of matching high-waisted shorts. The ensemble, which was from Fashion Nova, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. She also sported black ankle socks, white tennis shoes, a small Louis Vuitton purse, and two bracelets worn on her left wrist.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in loose waves. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a vampy color.

In the caption of the post, Stassie made reference to the fact that the picture was taken at an earlier date, as she recently suffered a broken leg. She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Quite a few of her followers flocked to the comments section to give her well wishes in regards to her injury.

“Oh no I’m so sorry. Here’s wishing you a speedy recovery,” wrote one commenter, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Hope you feel better and have a quick recovery,” said another Instagram user, along with both a sparkle and a pink heart emoji.

Many of Stassie’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“So stunning,” gushed an admirer.

“Imagine being that pretty,” added a different devotee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 712,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Stassie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a revealing costume inspired by the anime character Sailor Moon. That post has been liked over 760,000 times since it was shared.