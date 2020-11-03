Amanda Cerny Rocks A Red Bikini In Bed, Teams Up With Shirtless Logan Paul To Remind Fans To Vote

Amanda called the snap an "uncomfortable reminder."

Amanda Cerny took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 3 to give her 25.3 million followers one last push to vote. The social media star teamed up with YouTuber Logan Paul for the “uncomfortable reminder” to head out to the polls.

Amanda and Logan posed on a bed covered in white linens for the snap, with the brunette lying horizontally across the mattress while holding a small American flag up above her head. She went scantily clad in a skimpy red bikini for the shot that left little to the imagination, treating her online audience to almost a full-length look at her phenomenal physique and ample assets. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had a deep neckline that made for a seriously busty display of cleavage that was further enhanced by the number’s underwire cups.

The 29-year-old’s bikini bottoms were arguably even more risque, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The piece covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and shapely thighs completely exposed. It also had a unique waistband with three separate straps that sat low on her hips, helping to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Meanwhile, Logan propped himself up on his knees right behind the brunette beauty and flexed his muscular arms while turning his head to the side. He wore nothing more than a pair of speedo-style swim trunks with an American flag print, as well as a baseball cap that went perfectly with his patriotic-themed ensemble. The letters V, O, and T were written across his shirtless chest in what appeared to be whipped cream, while Amanda’s bare stomach contained the letter E to complete the word “vote” between the two of them in an effort to encourage fans to practice their civic duties on election day.

Fans quickly took note of the pals’ election day reminder, and have awarded it more than 507,000 likes and hundreds of comments after just two hours of going live.

“Lots of love and thank you for the reminder,” one person wrote.

“What a way to promote voting,” quipped another fan.

“Literally my all-time fav post notification and also my absolute fav people,” a third follower remarked.

“How do you manage to look so gorgeous every time?” added a fourth admirer.

Amanda always seems to rock an eye-catching ensemble on her Instagram page. She recently garnered attention for her elaborate Cruella De Vil Halloween costume that included a velvet bodysuit and thigh-high stockings. Fans went wild for the look, awarding the upload more than 690,000 likes to date.