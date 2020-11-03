Bri Teresi Playfully Licks A Bomb Pop While Clad In An American Flag-Print Bikini: ‘Last Day To Vote!’

Bri Teresi’s most recent Instagram share has her fans buzzing for plenty of reasons. The model took to her popular page on November 3 to share a message and remind fans to get out to the polls today.

The photo captured the model posed in front of a stainless steel grill. Tall trees surrounded the backyard where she stood, and the sky was filled with a few white clouds. Bri popped her hip to the side to accentuate her curves, and she playfully licked the tip of a bomb pop. She held a grilling tool in her opposite hand and gazed into the camera with her big, brown eyes. Bri ensured that she had her audience’s attention as she rocked a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination. The garment was inspired by the American flag and was fitting for election day.

On her upper-half, Bri wore a traditional triangle top with tiny cups that left her ample cleavage on display. One of the cups was dark blue with white stars, and the other had a red and white striped pattern. The garment had thin strings that stretched over her toned shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on display.

She teamed the look with a set of matching bottoms that were equally as hot. The front was patterned with stripes, hitting a few inches below her navel and leaving her flat tummy on display. The piece had thin, string sides that were worn high on her hips, highlighting her hourglass curves and slender midsection. Its high-rise design also allowed Bri to flaunt her slender stems.

Bri kept her accessories to a minimum, opting only to wear a set of huge hoop earrings that popped against her mane. She styled her hair with a middle part and sexy waves that tumbled over her shoulder and back.

As of this writing, the update has only been live on Bri’s page for an hour, but it’s already accrued more than 5,000 likes and 200-plus comments from fans. Some social media users commented on her message to vote while several others raved over her fit figure.

“You are absolutely stunningly beautiful. I love your patriotism. Yes please vote. Have a great day,” one follower commented with a few flame emoji.

“God bless America for making you baby,” a second fan wrote.

“I’m not even American but I’m excited,” another social media user gushed with a single red heart.

“Patriotism is the new sexy. Your vote should count 6 times,” one more commented on the sexy snap.