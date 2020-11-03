Kara Del Toro Flashes Major Cleavage Going Braless Under Unbuttoned Blouse In Racy Snaps

Popular influencer Kara Del Toro has a sharp sense of style and a killer body, and regularly shows off both of them on her Instagram page to the delight of her 1.6 million followers. On Tuesday, the beauty shared a photo that featured her going braless while she sported an unbuttoned blouse.

Kara’s top was white, and it featured long sleeves and a crisp collar. She wore it completely unbuttoned and tucked into pair of off-white slacks that featured a high waist. The tan skin on her chest popped against the white color of the shirt.

For accessories, Kara went with a chunky gold chain necklace that she layered with a dainty pendant necklace. She also sported a pair of hoop earrings and several rings. She also wore a pair of sunglasses on her face. She carried a beige, quilted shoulder bag across her chest.

Kara’s hair was parted in the middle and she wore in down over her shoulders in big waves.

The update consisted of two pictures that captured Kara standing next to brick building in front of a wooden door in the bright sunlight. A large lamp was situated on the side of the building and small yellow blooms popped on a shrub beside her.

In the first frame, Kara stood with one hip cocked to the side. Her bare chest was the focal point of the snap as she gave the camera a pouty look with her lips parted. The purse strap fell across on one her breasts, calling even more attention to her bosom.

The second picture was similar to the first, except it was a closeup shot that was cropped at Kara’s chin emphasizing her ample cleavage and flat tummy.

In the caption, Kara said she felt cute, and judging from the amount of love the post received, many of her followers agreed.

“You are Perfect wearing any outfit,” one admirer commented.

“Looking so beautiful,” a second fan wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

“[I]s it possible to find you more beautiful with each photo?” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Cute? Try gorgeous,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Last week, Kara showed off considerably more skin in an Instagram share that saw her sunbathing in the nude. The update included two snaps that saw the model posing seductively on a lounge hair while strategically holding a coffee cup in front of her breast. The post was popular among her followers and has garnered more than 65,000 “likes” to date.