‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Adam Wrestles With Himself

The episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on Tuesday, November 3, featured newcomer Sally Spectra, who found herself unrecognized by Summer. Victor had a proposition for Chelsea, and she made a counteroffer. Adam wrestled with himself. Finally, Nick played peacemaker with Phyllis and Victoria while Faith began rebelling.

Victor (Eric Braeden) visited Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) at the Chancellor mansion. He wanted her to figure out what Adam (Mark Grossman) is up to, but Chelsea hesitated. Ultimately, she agreed to help if Victor could help her see Johnny. Victor said he would see how far she got with Adam before making any promises about the little boy.

Meanwhile, at the penthouse, Adam’s younger self (Dane West) tried to talk him out of doing something bad. Young Adam said that they weren’t really evil and that their mom would disapprove of his behavior. Adam finally managed to shut down his conscience, and Chelsea showed up. He told her to leave her key when she left. She teared up, telling him about how happy things are at the Chancellor mansion and noted that they’d been a happy family once too. Adam took a call, and Chelsea snooped on his laptop, wondering in dismay what he had up his sleeve.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

At The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) ranted about Victoria (Amelia Heinle) undercutting her. Nick (Joshua Morrow) offered to buy his sister out again, but Phyllis refused. At Newman Enterprises, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) asked her daughter why she’d cost the company money just to get revenge on Phyllis.

Finally, Nick had both Phyllis and Victoria meet him at Society, and he told them they couldn’t leave until they worked together. They came up with the idea to ensure the hotel made money, and Victoria told Phyllis not to disappoint her. Later on, Phyllis offered to take Nick upstairs to thank him for helping her and Victoria work together.

Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) introduced Summer (Hunter King) to her new friend Jordan (Madison Thompson) at Crimson Lights. Summer was taken aback by Jordan being so much older than Faith. Later, Faith met Jordan on the patio with a lowcut dress ready to go to a pool party, but she seemed unsure.

At Jabot, Summer tried to talk to Kyle (Michael Mealor) about work, but she said it was too hard since their relationship was up in the air. Kyle retorted that their relationship was buried, and he walked out. Later, a redhead knocked on the door, and Summer asked her who she was. The woman said she was Sally Spectra, but Summer didn’t know her.