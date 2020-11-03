Larsa Pippen Shows Off Insane Cleavage & Hourglass Figure In Skimpy Lace One-Piece

Larsa Pippen left little to the imagination after she shared her most recent sizzling Instagram picture. She flaunted her sexy figure and shocked her 2 million followers in a revealing lace one-piece garment.

The TV personality put her stunning physique on full display for the pic. The black lace garment featured a large opening on top of the material, allowing Larsa to expose her insane cleavage. In the middle of the outfit, two thin slits were cut out of the material, showing off a small portion of her tanned midsection. The leg cut-outs of the one-piece were quite high and revealed the model’s well-known curvy hips and sculpted legs. Overall, the ensemble allowed the influencer to showcase nearly every inch of her desirable physique.

Larsa accessorized her sexy outfit with two diamond chains around her neck, a watch, and diamond earrings. The jewelry most likely came from her own company, as she tagged it in the update.

She wore her highlighted hair in a messy ponytail for the picture. She left a couple of strands loose on both sides of her head, so she could better frame her face.

As she struck a seductive gaze at the photographer, Larsa maintained a serious expression on her face for the shot.

The influencer struck a simple, yet eye-catching pose for the snap. She stood up straight as the entire front of her red-hot physique faced the camera. The placement of her left arm accentuated the curves of her hips, as it rested naturally at her side. Her right arm was bent so her hand could tuck a few strands of hair behind her ear.

The 46-year-old’s fans did not waste any time complimenting her on the most recent post. Several people were in awe of her beautiful figure and shared rows of either fire or heart emoji in the comments section.

“Holy smokes one of your best photos ever!” one fan remarked.

“Picture of the month!” another follower agreed.

“Wow you look so amazing!” a third person gushed.

The post was clearly appreciated by her fans, who hit the like button over 11,000 times within an hour after it went live alongside several loving comments.

Larsa’s fans are used to getting a glimpse of her amazing hourglass figure, as reported by The Inquisitr. In the pic, she tantalized her followers in a skimpy black dress that flaunted her ample assets and toned legs as she struck a sexy pose.

The update drew quite a bit of attention. It received over 19,000 likes alongside hundreds of comments filled with words of awe regarding her beauty.