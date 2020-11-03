Madi Edwards Sips A Drink While Rocking White Bikini In Cabo San Lucas

Madi Edwards showed off her killer physique in a stunning Instagram series on Tuesday. The model shared a few snaps of herself rocking a white bikini as she sipped on a drink while lounging in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sultry collection.

Madi’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings tied around her neck and back. The skimpy cups did little to contain her ample cleavage, while the open back exposed her sideboob. She looked close to a wardrobe malfunction as her chest slipped out of the ruched bra.

Madi’s flat tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped bikini bottom that covered only what was necessary. The front of the suit plunged into her stomach to showcase her abs, while the strings tied up high above her hips and accentuated her curvy figure. Her lean legs looked better than ever in the tiny thong.

The model completed the look with a green bucket hat over her blond-brunette locks, which were styled down in messy waves. She held a blue glass filled with a dark red beverage in one hand.

The images showed Madi sitting on a gray couch in an open-air gazebo at the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, vibrant green palm trees could be seen, as well as the calm ocean. It looked to be a beautiful day at the beach, though fans were likely focused on Madi.

The hottie leaned back on the cushions and flexed her ab muscles as she rested her arms behind her. She opened her legs and bent her knees while lifting the glass to her lips and looking off into the distance.

The post received more than 5,800 likes and 40 comments in an hour, proving to be a major hit with Madi’s fans. People showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“What a really gorgeous lady,” one fan wrote with red hearts.

“Ooooh abs and tan on point,” another user added.

“Such a BABE,” a third person penned.

Many people expressed admiration for Madi’s killer physique using various emoji.

Madi has been sharing a ton of updates from her travels in Mexico with close friend and fellow model Gabby Epstein. In another share this week, she sported a bright tie-dye swimsuit and minuscule Daisy Dukes as she hung out on a boat. That post received more than 34,000 likes.