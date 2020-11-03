Melissa Riso Gives Fans An Up-Close & Personal View Of Her Cleavage In A Floral-Print Bikini

Another day, another bikini-clad photo for Melissa Riso. The model and social media influencer took to her Instagram page on November 3 to share another scorching shot that showed off her ample assets.

The image appeared to be snapped selfie-style and saw Riso posed outdoors. She stood in front of a tall tree and green foliage while the sun was shining brightly overhead. Riso faced her chest toward the camera, tilting her head to the side and giving a seductive gaze into the lens. Her mouth was partially open, allowing her to flash a glimpse of her pearly whites. The image was cropped near her ribs but still offered a generous view of her bombshell curves.

Riso opted for the same floral-print bikini that she wore the day prior. The suit had a dark blue body with white and yellow flowers that added a flirty element to the shot. It had thick straps that were worn in between her shoulder and neck, and a tease of her bronze biceps were in view for her fans to admire. The garment had tiny, triangular cups that were lined with a ruffled fabric on the perimeter. Its scooping neckline showed off her voluptuous assets — something that her audience hardly seemed to be bothered by.

The middle of the suit featured a set of thick straps that were tied in a dainty bow between Riso’s bust, drawing even more attention to her cleavage. The bottom was tight on Melissa’s ribs, and a hint of underboob was on display.

She wore her long, brunette tresses behind her shoulders and back, and a few pieces lit up with sunshine. The model kept her accessories simple, adding a dainty gold necklace as her only visible one. Melissa raved over nature in her caption, reminding fans to focus on the planet’s beauty instead of hate and anger.

Fans have been far from shy about sharing their admiration for the racy photo. In less than an hour, the update has accrued more than 4,000 likes and 140-plus comments. Some complimented Riso’s incredible figure while a few more commented on the heartfelt caption.

“We are soo blessed. With. Kind hearted beautiful woman. As well,” one follower commented, adding a few flames to the end of their words.

“How can you dress like that and think people will even listen to what your saying?” another social media user joked.

“You are one really BEAUTIFULLY GORGEOUS WOMAN and will always be no matter what,” a third gushed.

“Speaking of natural beauty, what an absolutely amazing photo,” one more pointed out.