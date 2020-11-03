Jennifer Lopez, 51, Looks Ageless In Bold Sports Bra While Flaunting Chiseled Bod & Voting Sticker

Jennifer Lopez exercised her body and her right to vote on Tuesday. The singer shared a stunning new snapshot with her 133 million followers while revealing that she voted in the 2020 election.

JLo, 51, appeared to hit the gym in the sexy selfie. She was dressed like she was ready for a workout, and displayed her “I Voted” sticker proudly on her chest as she rocked a bold pink sports bra.

Jennifer looked ageless in the snap, as she flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders in the revealing workout gear. The garment also boasted a scooped neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage. Fans also got a peek at her chiseled abs in the shot.

She accessorized the laid-back look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and some oversized, diamond encrusted sunglasses.

Jen held her phone up and smiled for the camera while snapping the Election Day selfie. Her other arm hung at her side and her weight was shifted as she pulled her shoulders back. In the background, a white wall and blue door could be seen.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that she had already casted her ballot, and encouraged her fans to follower her example in both English and Spanish. She also threw her support behind democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Jennifer wore her long, sandy brown hair slicked back off her forehead. The Maid In Manhattan actress had her locks pulled back into a messy bun that rested high on her head to complete her casual look.

JLo’s followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 580,000 times in less than an hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 6,700 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Let’s get loud Queen!! best of luck!!” one follower stated.

“YESSS!!! I’M SO PROUD OF YOU,” declared another.

“WE LOVE A QUEEN WHO VOTES!” a third user wrote.

“I luv you for using your platform!! help change this country for the new generation and ourselves,” a fourth person commented.

JLO doesn’t often shy away from showing off her gym-honed curves in her stunning ensembles. She’s often seen sporting skimpy dresses, teeny tops, and stunning bathing suits.

Just last month, Jennifer dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a gorgeous black and white dress with a sweetheart neckline and matching blazer. which she accessorized with gold jewelry and a black leather handbag. To date, that post has reeled in more than 1.6 million likes and over 10,000 comments.