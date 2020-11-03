Jessica Wilde Tugs On Skimpy Red Bikini In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Monday, November 2, Canadian tattoo artist and model Jessica Wilde started off the workweek by uploading suggestive snaps for her 913,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The first image, which was taken at a low angle, showed the 32-year-old posing on a floor next to a bed with a gray blanket. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy red bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and side-tie bottoms. The tiny two-piece showcased her incredible curves, flat midsection, and toned thighs. Her tattoo collection was also put on display.

The brunette bombshell wore her hair down in a sleek, straight style. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

For the casual photo shoot, Jessica tugged on her bikini bottoms, as she lowered her gaze to look at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

The following slide consisted of a black-and-white version of the previous image.

The social media sensation left a heart emoji in the caption of the post.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 34,000 likes. Quite a few of Jessica’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow [you’re] so gorgeous and your body is amazing and super sexy,” wrote one fan.

“Omg is that a new red swimsuit cause you look so stunning & beautiful & sexy in it just saying [sic],” added a different devotee.

“Absolutely breathtakingly beautiful and sexy darling,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of kissing face, lipstick mark, red rose, pink heart, and smiling face with hearts emoji to the end of the comment.

“@jessicawilde seriously the prettiest [woman] ever! Wish you the best always! Keep on keeping on!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the tattooed model.

Jessica engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that shows her wearing risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, Jessica recently uploaded two tantalizing pictures, in which she wore a cheeky black bodysuit with lace detailing. That post has been liked over 36,000 times since it was shared.