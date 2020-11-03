‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne Splits From Husband Tom Girardi After 21 Years Of Marriage

The 'Pretty Mess' singer married the power attorney in 1999.

Erika Jayne has filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years, Tom Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, told E! News her decision to end her marriage to the 81-year-old Los Angeles power attorney was not easy.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Erika met the famous attorney in 1999 when she worked as a cocktail waitress at the West Hollywood hotspot Chasen’s. The two were engaged six months later. They did not have a prenuptial agreement when they married, E! noted.

The Savage X Fenty ambassador has been vocal about the couple’s 33-year age gap. Erika admitted that with their dual busy lives, her relationship with her husband was unconventional, but she always raved about how supportive Tom was of her career as a pop star and entrpreneur.

Erika and Tom share no children together, but the singer has an adult son from her first marriage to Thomas Zizzo. While Tom also has children of his own from a previous marriage, he embraced his role as a stepfather to Erika’s young son, Tommy, when they first married.

“That’s the one thing I loved most about Tom, when my son was younger, was that he welcomed him with open arms,” Erika once said in an episode of RHOBH, per Bravo.com. “I’m very thankful. That’s my guy.”

John Tsiavis / Bravo

Erika became a regular on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starting in season 6, and her husband made several appearances on the show as well, although he rarely accompanied her to couples events with her co-stars. In a touching scene from the Bravo reality show, viewers did see Tom tell Erika how proud he was of her when she landed a role as Roxie Hart in Broadway production of Chicago earlier this year.

He had planned to travel to New York for her final performance, but the production shut down early due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March si he never saw the show, Erika revealed on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, per Bravo.com.

She told The Daily Dish” that her spouse of more than 20 years was ” the biggest Broadway fan ever” and supported her all the way, telling her she “must take” the role.

Tom is best known for his winning case against Pacific Gas & Electric, which became the inspiration for the hit Julia Roberts film Erin Brokovich.