Yanet Garcia Shows Off Her Curves In Black Lingerie Set For Witchy Post-Halloween Snap

Yanet Garcia is holding on to Halloween. The “world’s hottest weather girl” shared a brand new Instagram snap with her 13.5 followers on Tuesday afternoon, where she showed off her sexy side by posing in a skimpy underwear set while rocking some interesting headgear.

Yanet seemingly didn’t want to say goodbye to the spooky holiday just yet. In addition to her scanty ensemble, she had a large black witch hat resting on top of her head.

The TV host was joined by her boyfriend, best-selling author Lewis Howes, in the shot. Lewin stood behind his girl with one arm wrapped around her midsection and the other on her thigh.

Lewis wore a dark t-shirt and matching pants. He accessorized the casual style with a backwards baseball cap on his head and a pair of white and red sneakers on his feet.

Yanet put on a busty show in the snap while sporting a black bra with a plunging neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage. The matching panties were pulled up high on her curvaceous hips as they fit snugly around her slim waist and accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display.

Yanet stood on a hardwood floor with one leg crossed in front of the other. She pushed her hip to the side and held her phone in her hand to click the mirror selfie. Her face was partially hidden under the witch hat, and her long, dark hair tumbled over her shoulders.

In the background, a white chair and a metal side table could be seen. A tall lamp was also visible as sun streamed through a nearby window.

Yanet’s followers immediately began to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 168,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 500 messages during that time.

“The best couple,” one follower stated.

“Luckiest man alive,” another wrote.

“I would like to hug her too,” declared a third person.

“You guys are too cute,” a fourth user commented.

The brunette bombshell never seems to disappoint her fans with her ultra-sexy online posts. She’s often seen showcasing her enviable curves in racy ensembles both on and off the screen.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a skintight leather bodysuit and a pair of matching ears as she channeled Batman villain, Catwoman, for a jaw-dropping Halloween look on the set of her television news show.