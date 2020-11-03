Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Shares Exclusive Details About Mother’s Death: ‘I Pulled The Plug’

On Monday night, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns posted a 20-minute YouTube video that went into further detail about losing his mother to COVID-19 back in April.

Towns’ mom, Jackie Cruz-Towns, passed away on April 13 after being diagnosed with the coronavirus in March. The NBA star’s father was also diagnosed with the virus but was able to fully recover. Unfortunately, his mother was not able to regain her health as quickly as his father. Towns shared that she suffered a stroke, which caused her to be put into a medically induced coma and was required to use a ventilator to help her breathe, according to a report from ESPN.

In the emotional film, titled “THE TOUGHEST YEAR OF MY LIFE”, Towns revealed that he was the one who “pulled the plug” when they finally decided to take her off life support, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

“It just got to the point where it was harming her,” he explained.

He then described what went through his head after he made the decision to let his mom pass.

“I made the hardest decision you can make,” he said, as he fought back tears.

Towns shared that his mom was surrounded by her closest family members as she passed away and that the room was filled with laughter from sharing memories of the past.

The professional basketball player admitted that he still continues to struggle with accepting the death of one of his parents. He said having his other family members close to him serves as a reminder to stay strong.

“I’m trying to do as much as I can for my sister and my father. Trying to take care of my friends, and I’m trying to heal myself through them,” he stated.

Towns also shared that he has not yet properly grieved over the death. However, he stated that it felt like it was “creeping up” on him in the back of his mind.

After experiencing the seriousness of the coronavirus head-on, the 24-year-old used his family’s situation to inform others about the disease. He wanted his followers to know the harsh reality the coronavirus can have if it is not handled properly.

The United States has recorded over 9.2 million positive cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic in March, according to a report from CBS News. Of the positive cases, 231,000 people have died. In the past week alone, 18 states across the nation have set record-high numbers of new cases.