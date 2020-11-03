Holly Sonders Rocks A Sexy Look In Unzipped, Skintight Jeans & Thigh-High Boots

Brunette beauty Holly Sonders knows how to work the camera, and she took to Instagram on Tuesday to delight her fans with a sizzling snap that featured her looking smoking hot in a pair of skintight jeans. She teamed them with a blouse and a pair of thigh-high boots to create a sexy ensemble that got her followers to talking.

Holly’s jeans were faded had a few rips on the front. They had low-rise waist, and she wore them unzipped, adding a flirty vibe to the snap.

Her stylish boots were brown and had sky-high heels. They also had a snakeskin-print pattern on them.

Holly wore her long, brunette tresses down in big curls, and she brought some bling to her outfit with a pair of small, sparkly earrings.

The popular influencer sported a crisp white shirt, which added a chic element to her look. The blouse had a wide collar and long sleeves. She wore it pulled up high around her waist and knotted just under her bosom. She appeared to wear the front of the shirt open, as a tiny bit of her breast was visible.

Holly stood against a wall for the photo shoot. The camera captured her from a side view, giving her the perfect opportunity to flaunt her amazing curves. With one hand on the wall, she arched her back, showing off her flat abs and the outline of her ample bust. The pose also accentuated her sexy lower back. She placed one foot one the wall, giving her fans a nice look at her boots. The model gazed at the lens with a sultry expression on her face while she held her free hand in her hair.

In the caption, Holly reminded her followers to vote in the 2020 presidential election, and asked them to leave a flag emoji if they had already cast their ballot.

Dozens of her fans filled the comments section with flags, but others took a moment to compliment Holly.

“Beautiful as usual,” one admirer wrote, adding three red hearts

“I think you are amazing!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“You look good,” a third comment read.

“Love that look,” added fourth fan.

Last week, Holly shared a snap that saw her flaunting her fit physique while sharing a throwback to Halloween last year. She sported a striped referee costume that included a bodysuit. The outfit had a low-cut scoop neckline and a belt cinched around her waist that not only accentuated her hourglass shape, it also showed off her long, toned legs.