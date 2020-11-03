Jessica Naz Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Bikini Bottoms While Posing Underneath An Outdoor Shower

On Tuesday, November 3, American model Jessica Naz made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 503,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 22-year-old posing underneath an outdoor shower on what appears to be a beach. Two palm trees can be seen in the background. According to the geotag, the location of the photo shoot was Miami, Florida.

Jessica opted to go topless leaving little to the imagination. She did, however, have on a pair of skimpy blue bikini bottoms that accentuated her pert derriere and lean legs. The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. In addition, she sported a white-tipped French manicure.

In the first image, Jessica turned to the side and arched her back. She bent one of her knees and pressed her arms against the shower, as she focused her attention on the camera lens. She moved her hands and lowered her gaze for the following picture. The final photo consisted of a close-up shot. The social media sensation continued to look at the ground, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption of the post, Jessica credited professional photographer Joey Wright with taking the pictures.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes. Quite a few of Jessica’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Very very beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a string of green heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Great photo and beautiful model. Great curves and lighting!” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye, red heart, and tiger emoji.

“Once-in-a-lifetime beautiful. You truly are,” remarked another admirer.

“Ive [sic] watched Jessicnaz [sic] post for a bit now. She just might be the sexiest woman on the planet,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Jessica is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, last week she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a sheer bra and coordinating underwear. That picture has been liked over 9,000 times since it was shared.